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Buckle Up, Idaho: Statewide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign begins May 11th

MGN
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Published 3:40 PM

IDAHO (KIFI) — Starting next week, the Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state for the 2026 Click It or Ticket campaign.

From May 11 through May 31, 2026, the Idaho Transportation Department’s (ITD) Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is joining forces with local police departments, sheriff's offices, and the Idaho State Police. The program aims to educate Idahoans and strictly enforce seat belt laws during one of the year's busiest travel periods.

Despite rising awareness, ITD confirms that people not wearing seatbelts continue to make up a disproportionate share of Idaho’s traffic deaths. Of the 160 passenger vehicle occupants (ages 7 and older) killed in Idaho crashes in 20204, 98 individuals—over 60%—were not wearing seat belts.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death or serious injury by 50%.

“More Idahoans are buckling up, but we need to do better to prevent fatal and serious injury crashes,” said Josephine Middleton, Highway Safety Manager. “Taking two seconds to buckle up makes you 50% more likely to survive a crash.”

ITD reminds drivers that safety starts before the engine turns over. They're urging drivers and passengers to buckle up every trip and ensure children are secured in the proper car seat or booster. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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