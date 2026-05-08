Funland at Tautphaus Park Zoo reopens May 23

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Funland at the Zoo will open for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 23, inviting visitors back to a refreshed, fully restored historic amusement experience at Tautphaus Park Zoo.

Located just steps from the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, Funland offers a one-of-a-kind blend of vintage charm and renewed excitement, featuring classic rides including airplanes, a train ride for younger guests, a carousel, the Octopus, and the Ferris wheel.

Zoo and Parks officials note that the 2026 season marks the first full-scale operation of Funland since its restoration, with all rides open, the opening of the Log Hut café, expanded hours, and additional promotions planned throughout the summer.

“Funland has always been a special place for generations of families in Idaho Falls, and this restoration honors that history while creating something ready for the future,” said Idaho Falls Zoo Director David Pennock. “Visitors will see and feel the care that has gone into every detail, from the rides to the Log Hut to the overall experience.”

The Log Hut café, a longtime landmark within Funland, welcomes both park guests and the general public without requiring ride tickets. The café continues the park’s vintage feel while offering a new place to gather, relax, and enjoy food and snacks during a visit to Tautphaus Park.

Funland operates Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., remaining open through Labor Day weekend. Ride tickets are available for purchase at the Log Hut for $1 per ticket, with rides requiring between two and four tickets depending on the attraction. Options also include a $20 bonus ticket book with 25 tickets that can be used any time, and Funland Funbands, which offer unlimited rides for one day at $20 for adults and $15 for children.

Originally developed in 1947 as an attraction connected to Tautphaus Park, Funland has evolved through decades of local stewardship and private ownership before the City of Idaho Falls acquired it in 2019. Today, it is managed in coordination with the Idaho Falls Zoo

The reopening was supported by significant community investment, including a critical contribution of approximately $145,000 from the CHC Foundation that helped restore key infrastructure, including a complete renovation of the Log Hut and foundational work under the Ferris wheel. Additional support has come from the Funland Committee through the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated solely to supporting the zoo, along with numerous donors committed to preserving this community landmark.

All rides at Funland have been professionally inspected, rebuilt, and refreshed by a licensed amusement ride company. Foundations were replaced where needed, and rides were repaired, repainted, and restored to ensure both safety and longevity while preserving their nostalgic character.

Memorial Day weekend will mark the kickoff of enhanced seasonal programming at the zoo, including keeper chats, exploration stations, and expanded animal viewing opportunities as more species become active in warmer weather.

Beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day, the zoo will also offer Tuesday evening hours until 8 p.m., allowing visitors to enjoy both the zoo and Funland into the evening.

Additional summer events at the zoo include:

Party for the Planet on Saturday, May 30, featuring reduced admission for guests who bring a canned food donation for the Community Food Basket, along with interactive activities, an adventure pass, ride ticket opportunities, and family friendly challenges and prizes.

Summer camps for youth ages 8 to 13.

A Junior Zoo Crew program for teens ages 14 to 17, providing hands-on experience in animal care, education, and conservation careers.

Looking ahead, zoo officials note that additional family focused features are planned for Funland as part of ongoing improvements to Tautphaus Park Zoo and its amenities.

For more information about Funland, including tickets, ride details, and seasonal updates, visit https://idahofallsidaho.gov/1871/Funland.