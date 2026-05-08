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Governor Little announces free day-use access to state parks this 4th of July

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Published 3:53 PM

IDAHO (KIFI) — Idahoans will be able to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with free access to state parks across the Gem State this year. Governor Brad Little announced Thursday that day-use fees will be waived at all Idaho State parks this Independence Day.

“As we prepare to mark 250 years of American independence, there is no better way to celebrate than by getting outside with our loved ones and enjoying the freedoms and natural treasures that deﬁne our great nation. Idaho’s state parks showcase the very best of our state, and we are proud to welcome families, friends, and visitors to explore them free of charge during this special occasion,” Governor Little said.

The waiver applies to all Idaho residents visiting state parks for the day; However, standard fees for camping, reservations, and other services will still apply.

The Governor's office says Idaho's parks offer opportunities for everyone, including hiking, boating, camping, fishing, and viewing wildlife during the holiday weekend.

In a statement, Governor Little encouraged every Idahoan to "spend time outdoors" and "reflect on our nation's history" as we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

“America’s story is one of freedom, opportunity, and enduring resilience. Here in Idaho, we are proud to carry those values forward,” Governor Little said.

Visitors are encouraged to plan, recreate responsibly, and follow park guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all during the busy holiday weekend. For more information on Idaho State Parks, click HERE.

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Governor Brad Little
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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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