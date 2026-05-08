Skip to Content
News

Portneuf Air Rescue unveils “Rio”: A new Airbus H-130 named by local 5-year-old

Portneuf Medical Center
By
Updated
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:13 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A new life-saving helicopter is taking flight in southeast Idaho. On Thursday, May 7, Portneuf Air Rescue —a partnership between Global Medical Response (GMR) and Portneuf Medical Center— officially unveiled its new Airbus H-130 helicopter that will help critical patients get the care they need faster.

The hospital says the helicopter is equipped with advanced medical technology designed to transport critically ill or injured patients to care quickly.

The highlight of the unveiling ceremony was the announcement of the helicopter’s new name: Rio.

The name was selected following a statewide youth contest held in April. Out of dozens of entries from children across Idaho, a committee chose the submission by five-year-old Ellie F. of Pocatello.

Ellie and her family help cut the ribbon on "Rio": Courtesy Portneuf Medical Center

Ellie chose the name Rio because it's Spanish for river, and the hospital is named Portneuf after the river that flows through our community. 

"Having the aircraft named by a local child also reflects the community’s connection to the program and the role it plays in the region’s emergency response," said Matt Strauss, regional director for Global Medical Response.

To celebrate the win, Ellie and her entire class from Mother Goose Daycare were invited to the helipad to cheer for their classmate, tour the aircraft, and take home custom PAR t-shirts emblazoned with the name "Rio."

Editor's Note: This story was originally written by a real journalist. AI tools were used to research and convert this story to this platform. Local News eight editorial verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness, accuracy, and quality.

Article Topic Follows: News
Airbus H-130 helicopter
portneuf air rescue
Portneuf Medical Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.