Idaho Falls Farmers Market returns with focus on community and local vendors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Farmers Market returned Saturday with hundreds of people filling Memorial Drive to shop local food, handmade products and small businesses from across eastern Idaho.

The market’s return comes after a week of changes within the organization’s leadership. Vendors and shoppers said they were happy to see the market continue and remain focused on the community.

“There was fresh food, handmade art and live music,” said Landon Knowles, the new president of the Idaho Falls Farmers Market board. “We really love this community and all the vendors that have built up this market for a long time.”

Throughout the market, vendors sold a wide variety of products ranging from homemade cheese and goat milk products to Hawaiian shave ice, locally made hot sauces and pizza inspired by rock bands and classic songs.

For some vendors, the farmers market has become more than just a place to sell products. Many said it has become an important part of their connection to the community and the foundation of their small businesses.

Lydia Grover, a BYU-Idaho student and owner of Sunnydale Ceramics, said the market helped her grow her business after joining as a young vendor several years ago.

“I’ve been here for about five years now, and they took me on when I was brand new and kind of a rookie,” Grover said.

Casey Salmond with Burger Smithy said the market continues to bring strong community support for local businesses.

“We love it here at the market. We love the community. It’s been great. It’s always a good turnout,” Salmond said.

Knowles said the new board’s goal is to continue supporting vendors and keeping the market moving forward throughout the summer season.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market runs every Saturday along Memorial Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the summer months.