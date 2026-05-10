National Women’s Health month – Gynecology

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The month of May is National Women's Health month. A time dedicated to encouraging women and girls to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

Such health check ups include an annual gynecology check up to screen for Cervical Cancer.

However, many women report being afraid to go to the Gynecologist, whether because of embarrassment, fear of pain, or anxiety; many are delaying these appointments. But a regular gynecological visit can help prevent serious health issues as well as support long-term health.

"We can detect early precancerous cells on the cervix with this device called the speculum, on a pap smear. it's not meant to be scary or painful, it's really just meant to prevent women from having any preventable issues like cervix cancer," Dr. Shaming Mylvaganam at Rosemark Women's Care Specialists, said. "About 50 years ago this used to be a huge leading cause of death in women in this country. And now it's a much, much rarer cause of any problems."

And these regular screenings are for so much more than cancer, they are to ensure you stay healthy through every stage of life.

"It's to help you get through some of the big changing points in your life. You know, one is obviously pregnancy, but then after that comes your hormones shifting in the perimenopause and in the menopause," Dr. Mylvaganam stated. "We're just trying to help you get through all the different stages of your life."

And there is no shame in being uncertain about going to the gynecologist, it can be intimidating. However, many Gynecological doctors want to help you feel comfortable through this process. You can always get a consultation and express your fears before even sitting on the examination table.