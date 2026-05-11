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“A Kind, Well-Loved Friend”: ISU student Scott Robbins dies in kayaking accident

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today at 11:58 AM
Published 11:52 AM

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State University community is mourning Scott Robbins, a student and Meridian native, who lost his life in a kayaking accident earlier this month.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Robbins became trapped under logs while kayaking with a group of friends on Marsh Creek.

RELATED: Kayaker dies after becoming trapped in Marsh Creek

Despite the rapid response of his group, who worked to recover him and perform CPR, and the efforts of emergency responders, Robbins was unable to be revived.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Robbins had worked as a lead guide for Adventure Idaho Rafting in the summer of 2025. The company described him in an Instagram post as one of its biggest personalities.

Scott Robbins, Courtesy Adventure Idaho via Instagram

"If you knew Scott, you probably heard him before you saw him. He was the guy sprinting toward the camera, yelling something ridiculous through a megaphone, turning strangers into friends, and making every trip more alive," states the post.

His former coworkers also expressed their grief through the post, saying, "Our hearts are with Jeff, Stephanie, and the entire Robbins family. Thank you for raising such an extraordinary son."

While at school, Robbins studied Finance and Marketing. Fellow students at the university described him as a "kind, well-loved friend and peer" who loved the outdoors.

Article Topic Follows: News
Adventure Idaho Rafting
Custer County
Marsh Creek
Scott Robbins

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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