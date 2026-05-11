Meet Grandma Ramos: Beloved volunteer spreads joy at Blackfoot’s Mooreland Elementary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — At Mooreland Elementary in Blackfoot, there’s someone so special she no longer goes by Mrs. Ramos, but rather, Grandma Ramos. For over a decade, Adela Ramos has been a familiar face—helping students learn and making the kids and staff feel like she's family.

One student smiled as he said, “I love that she’s always really nice.” Another chimed in, “I like it when she reads with me.”

But more than that, Grandma Ramos is a warm, smiling presence who helps them feel seen and loved, as any good grandma does. And like the quintessential grandma who always has a sweet to hand out, she even gives Starbursts to students—not just to the ones who get the answers right, but to everyone she works with.

How It All Began

Grandma Ramos works through the “Adopt-a-Grandparent” program. She remembers how nervous she was to try it out. It took some convincing from a friend.

“I was scared,” Ramos admits. “But I said, okay, I’ll try it. And I’ve been here for a little over 15 years—and I love it.”

Now, she spends her days working with kindergarteners and first graders—turning lessons into games and building connections that last far beyond the classroom.

Her co-worker, teacher Carrie Godinez, gushes, “She’s a gem. She just brings a light everywhere she goes…the smiles, the hugs, just the love she brings to everybody.”

Local Celebrity

That love transcends learning and makes her memorable for years to come—making her almost like a local celebrity in Blackfoot.

Ramos recounts, “When you go to Walmart, and this big kid comes up and says, ‘Oh, hi, Grandma!’ and gives you a hug, then you think, oh my gosh, I can’t believe they’re all grown up.”

Sometimes, the payoff comes immediately. Ramos still recalls a touching moment she’s never forgotten.

“This little boy gave me an envelope… with just some pennies and nickels… and he wrote, ‘I hope this will help you.’ I still have that. I’ll never forget that.”

Moments like that are why she keeps coming back.

“It makes me feel good. I feel excited when I come into work,” Ramos says with a big smile on her face.

More Volunteers Are Needed

The volunteer coordinator, Cheiska Motloch, is hoping Ramos' example will inspire others to help.

“We have a lot of places where we can put volunteers… we just don’t have enough right now.”

Grandma Ramos wholeheartedly recommends it. “It’s a lot of fun… and it gets you out of the house… and it makes you feel so much better.”

Motloch notes that the program works with anyone’s schedule and comfort level—whether that means helping younger children or older students. You don’t need a teaching background, either. Volunteers come from all kinds of careers and life experiences.

The Adopt-a-Grandparent program needs help across 24 counties, from Twin Falls to Teton Valley. If you’re interested, you can find out more about the program HERE.