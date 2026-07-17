Great Race for Education raises thousands for College of Eastern Idaho Foundation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of competitors raced across Idaho Falls on Friday, solving puzzles, completing challenges and raising money for student scholarships during the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation's annual Great Race for Education.

The fundraiser, known as the Great Race for Education, sent teams to secret locations across the region where they completed physical and mental challenges in this year's "Valhalla Edition."

Participants spent the day following clues, working together and racing against the clock as they competed for the fastest finish.

"It was a lot of fun," participant Jake Stevens with Ball Ventures said. "I think we probably ran about two miles total. Everybody was in a good mood, supporting each other and just a lot of very positive atmosphere."

Every challenge tested a different skill. Some required speed and teamwork, while others challenged participants to slow down and solve puzzles before moving on to the next location.

"It's interesting because every year, something different kind of stumps you," participant Greg Usta with the Idaho Falls Arts Council said. "This year, we got hung up on a word search, so it can be something super simple that kind of holds you up."

While teams competed for bragging rights, organizers said the event's biggest victory comes long after the race ends.

"Our mission is to change families for generations," CEI Foundation Executive Director David Facer said. "We're able to do that through scholarships, through program support and through helping with capital expenses at CEI as well."

Money raised during the event supports scholarships, academic programs and other educational opportunities through the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation.

According to organizers, last year's Great Race for Education raised more than $70,000 to support students.

Usta said the fundraiser benefits students of all ages pursuing higher education and workforce training.

"There's thousands and thousands of dollars raised here today from the different companies," Usta said. "That all goes directly to students in our area. That's young students all the way up to older adults going back to school and working on trades. It makes a big impact."

This year's event featured nearly 500 participants representing businesses, organizations and community groups from across East Idaho.