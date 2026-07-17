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HomeGoods confirmed for former Joann Fabric building in Idaho Falls

KIFI
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Published 9:27 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — What started as a local rumor has now been officially confirmed: a new HomeGoods store is coming to Idaho Falls, taking over the vacant building where Joann Fabric and Crafts once stood.

Online speculation began circulating after a piece of plywood with the word "HOMEGOODS" spray-painted across it appeared outside the empty storefront. While the DIY sign raised eyebrows, Local News 8 confirmed with the Idaho Falls Planning and Zoning Department, which verified that HomeGoods has officially pulled and been issued a building permit for the site.

The new store will open at 2408 South 25th East, tucked between Ross and PetSmart near the Grand Teton Mall.

Because the interior was left completely bare after Joann's closed its doors, the company will need to rebuild the store's interior before welcoming shoppers. While the permit confirms the location is a go, HomeGoods' corporate office has not yet released an official timeline or an expected opening date.

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