Shelley Man charged with felony rape of teenager

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 20-year-old Bingham County man, Jacob Harlow, is facing felony charges for the reported rape of a 17-year-old.

According to court documents, officers with the Shelley Police Department responded to the reported assault just before 3 a.m. on July 12, only hours after the incident allegedly took place.

The victim told police the assault took place at a home on Birch Street in Shelley. She told investigators she had been spending time with Harlow when he began kissing and touching her. Court documents state the victim made it clear she was comfortable with kissing, but was not interested in going any further.

She told investigators they moved into a bedroom where Harlow became "pushy" and "physical," eventually forcing intercourse despite her explicitly stating she was "not interested in sex."

Another woman living in the home told police her boyfriend woke her up to tell her something had happened. According to the documents, the couple went into Harlow’s room to speak with him, where the woman reported seeing evidence of the assault in the trash.

Harlow was then arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail. He has been placed under a $100,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing is set for July 23. If convicted, he could face a punishment of up to 1 year to life and/or a $50,000 fine.

Context and Resources

Sexual violence remains a critical issue in the state. According to data compiled by the Fitch Law Firm, Idaho ranks 13th in the nation for sexual offenses, with young women between the ages of 11 and 20 identified as the most affected demographic across the nation. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that 2 in 5 Idaho women and 1 in 5 Idaho Men have experienced sexual violence.

For resources to combat sexual assault, visit the Idaho Falls Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center. Additional resources are available from the area law enforcement.

If you or a loved one has been the victim of sexual assault or violence, immediately contact local law enforcement or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.