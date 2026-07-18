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21-year old from Jackson involved in Fatal Crash in Blackfoot

MGN
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New
Published 8:50 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wooton Way and Eagle Way in Blackfoot at approximately 7 p.m. on July 17.

The driver was a 21-year-old man from Jackson, Wyoming. Police say the 2000 Mercury Mountaineer left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop in a gravel parking lot nearby.

The man was transported to the local hospital in an ambulance but later died of injuries from the crash. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Hadley Bodell

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