Skip to Content
News

Fire Burning in Blaine County grows to 1,000 acres, prompts evacuations

Blaine County Sheriff's Office
By
Updated
today at 9:13 PM
Published 6:18 PM

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ohio fire is quickly growing in central Idaho, expanding to 1,000 acres this evening. Evacuation orders have been issued for several neighborhoods in the area.

The Heather Ohio Valley evacuation area is under a level 3 "GO" status, meaning anyone in the boundaries announced by the Blaine County Sheriff's office need to leave immediately. This includes all homes in the Indian Creek Subdivision and Indian Creek canyon. Officials say evacuated residents are not allowed back into the area until the fire danger has passed.

The Ohio Fire has also caused road closures for Buttercup Road at Highway 75 and Red Devil Lane. Blaine County Sheriff's say to stay out of the area at al costs to allow emergency personnel easier access.

Evacuees can go to the WR Middle School or the Life Church.

As of just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, The Hiawatha zone is on a Level Two status, meaning residents in this area need to be "SET" to evacuate if the fire spreads.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Hadley Bodell

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.