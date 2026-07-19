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Hiker airlifted after falling 300 feet on Mount Idaho

Custer County Sheriff-Idaho
By
New
today at 6:14 PM
Published 6:24 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)– A hiker is recovering after falling approximately 300 feet on Mount Idaho, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in Custer County.

According to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a hiker who had fallen on Mount Idaho in the Lost River Range.

Multiple agencies responded to the rescue, including local search and rescue teams, Air St. Luke's One, and the Idaho National Guard's TALON70 helicopter.

The Idaho National Guard successfully hoisted the injured hiker from the mountainside before transferring the patient to waiting ground crews and Air St. Luke's medical personnel. The hiker was then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

"We are once again impressed by the skill and bravery of the Idaho National Guard and Air St. Luke's performing a rescue in spontaneous inclement weather conditions over the Lost River Range. We are thankful for the willingness of the Custer County SAR members, a volunteer organization, to help people in need in our County," Custer County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have not released the hiker's identity or provided an update on their condition.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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