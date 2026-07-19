Skip to Content
News

Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase through town square

By
Updated
today at 9:27 AM
Published 12:45 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A 47-year-old Jackson man was arrested Thursday night after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through downtown in a stolen vehicle.

Aaron Feuerstein faces several charges, including fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest, and reckless driving, according to court documents.

Details surrounding the chase are limited at this time. Video obtained from SeeJH.com shows the stolen vehicle speeding past the Town Square's iconic elk antler archway with a convoy of sheriff's vehicles with lights blaring following closely behind.

The Jackson Police Department is continuing to investigate the vehicle theft, and police expect to release more details this week. Additional charges against Feuerstein remain possible, according to the sheriff's office.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.