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Two vehicle crash in Irwin sends Idaho Falls man to hospital

Idaho State Police
By
New
today at 6:00 PM
Published 6:12 PM

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured one person at 10 p.m. on Saturday near Irwin.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by a 27-year-old Idaho Falls man was traveling eastbound with two passengers, both from Idaho Falls. One 26-year-old man was riding inside the pickup, while another 27-year-old man was riding in the truck bed.

Investigators say a 2023 Tesla Model S, driven by a 63-year-old Idaho Falls man, was also traveling eastbound when it rear-ended the GMC.

Both vehicles left the roadway following the crash. The Tesla came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, while the GMC came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The 27-year-old man riding in the bed of the GMC was flown to a local hospital.

The highway was blocked for about three and a half hours as emergency crews responded to the scene and cleared the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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