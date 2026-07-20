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Bonneville County to close intersection for new traffic light installation

MGN Online
By
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:47 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Bonneville County will be adding a new traffic light to an intersection south of Idaho Falls.

According to social media posts, Bonneville County will close the intersection of 5th East (Holmes Ave.) and 49th South (Township Road) beginning Wednesday, July 22. The closures will include at least a quarter mile of the roads surrounding the intersection.

The social media post didn't mention how long the intersection will be closed.

The county also posted that Iona Road between Ammon Road and 45th East is now open after being closed since last fall. A center turn lane was added to improve traffic flow. Florian Ave, north of Iona Rd., is still closed but expected to open by July 25th.

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