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Construction on mainline U.S. 20 between Rigby and Idaho Falls nears completion

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Published 9:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As you travel on U.S. Highway 20, you may have noticed a smoother ride on sleek new asphalt.  Crews have been working on mainline U.S. Highway 20 since May to resurface the roadway for years to come.

45,000 vehicles travel the highway every day in summer between Idaho Falls and Rigby – making it the busiest stretch in the area.

Contractors with HK Construction, engineers,  inspectors and material testers have been working nights only – leaving the lanes open in the day to minimize disruption to the high flow of traffic.

But working at night increases the level of difficulty for the project. 

Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Sky Buffat says crews have "resurfaced 60 lane miles – 15 miles in each direction, twice over, one lane at a time."

The resurfaced highway is rated to last for 25 years, provided it is chip sealed in two years, followed by additional treatments every seven years, Buffat explained.

Work resurfacing all the exit ramps from Rigby to Idaho Falls will start next and continue for the coming weeks.

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David Pace

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