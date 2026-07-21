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One dead after House Fire in Pocatello

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today at 9:28 PM
Published 9:37 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One person is dead after a house fire in Pocatello on Tuesday night.

According to the Pocatello Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at 1935 S. 5th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to contain the fire to a single home. However, an adult was found dead at the scene.

The Pocatello Fire department said additional information will be released after the investigation progresses and the victim's next of kin have been notified.

The Pocatello Fire Department is also asking the public to avoid the area while investigators continue their work.

Local News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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Abi Martin

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