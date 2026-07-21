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Pocatello man dies after running into I-15 traffic early Tuesday

KIFI
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Published 1:49 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 25-year-old Pocatello man lost his life Tuesday morning after police say he was struck by a semi-truck while running through traffic on Interstate 15.

According to the Idaho State Police, the fatal crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near milepost 116 on northbound I-15 in Idaho Falls.

Investigators say a 28-year-old Canadian man driving a northbound 2024 Volvo semi-truck spotted the man running in the roadway and attempted to avoid him. However, the truck struck the man, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Authorities have not released details on why the man was running through interstate traffic.

The truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for roughly five hours while emergency crews cleared the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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