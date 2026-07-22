ITD to shut down dangerous US-20 at-grade crossing near Sugar City

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers using the 7th East at-grade crossing north of Rexburg will soon need to find a new route onto U.S. Highway 20, as crews prepare to permanently shut down the high-risk intersection.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), in partnership with Madison County, announced the permanent closure of the at-grade crossing at US-20 and 7th East, between Exit 338 (Sugar City/Salem) and Exit 339 (Driggs/Jackson).

The closure will take place on Monday, July 27. Local detours can be found by using US-20 Driggs/ Jackson Exit 339 or Sugar City/ Salem Exit 338.

The decision follows ongoing discussions between ITD and local leaders. Prompted by a history of serious crashes at the crossing, the agencies chose to accelerate the timeline to close the intersection permanently.

Starting Monday, ITD and Madison County crews will begin installing barricades and advanced warning signs along US-20 and 7th East. Throughout the week, crews will cut away and remove the asphalt from the center median on US-20. Concrete barriers will remain in place throughout the fall while crews construct turnarounds on both sides of 7th East.

ITD notes that US-20 through-traffic will not be affected while the work takes place.

“Safety is always our most important priority, and we feel a responsibility to work to prevent tragedy on the road,” ITD Operations Engineer Jeremie Pettingill said. “We’ll also always make sure access is available for people to get where they need to be.”

The 7th East at-grade crossing closure is part of a broader safety overhaul for the corridor. ITD says plans for the eventual closure of other at-grade intersections along US-20 between Sugar City and Ashton are already underway. ITD says existing crossings on US-20 between Rexburg and Ashton will be replaced by interchanges that include on- and off-ramps that are safer for drivers. These will be built only when construction funding is secured in the future.

For more information on traffic impacts across Idaho, click HERE.