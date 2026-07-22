New data shows Idaho paychecks growing faster than most states

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show Idaho workers are earning more in 2025.

The state's average hourly wage climbed 4.7% in 2025, ranking Idaho third in the country, behind Kentucky and Montana.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for all occupations in Idaho rose to $29.41 per hour. That is an increase of $1.31 compared to 2024.

The state's median wage, which represents the midpoint between the highest and lowest earners, also rose from $22.34 per hour in 2024 to $23.06 in 2025, a gain of 3.2%.

The Coeur d'Alene area saw the largest increase in average wages, up $1.68 an hour, while the Pocatello area recorded the largest jump in median wages, increasing 95 cents an hour.

"One of the strongest indicators of a healthy economy is when Idahoans see bigger paychecks and greater take-home pay," Idaho Governor Brad Little commented after the new numbers were released. "Rising wages mean more opportunities for families, more confidence for workers, and more prosperity in communities across our state. Idaho’s continued wage growth reflects the strength of our economy and our commitment to creating an environment where businesses can thrive and workers can earn more,” Governor Little said.

Southwestern Idaho posted the highest average wage in the state at $30.76 an hour, making it the only labor market region to top the $30 mark.

The region also had Idaho's highest median wage at $23.53 an hour.

The report shows job growth continues across the state as well.

Idaho's total employment reached 857,440 workers in 2025—an increase of more than 12-thousand jobs, or 1.5%, from the previous year.

As for the occupations employing the most Idahoans, fast-food and counter workers topped the list with more than 25,000 workers statewide.

They were followed by general and operations managers, with nearly 24,900 employees.

You can visit OEWS website for complete employment and wage data on the state.