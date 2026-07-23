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Deputies: Man arrested after dash cam video contradicts claim he didn’t know he hit pedestrian

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Published 11:44 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) -  A 29-year-old man is in jail after he was arrested for a hit-and-run crash he claims he did not know of, although police say his dash cam footage showed otherwise.

Ashtyne Lane Whiting was arrested at a residence by Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies on Wednesday night and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Dispatchers received a call around 6:20 PM that same evening from witnesses who saw a vehicle strike a woman walking in the Albertson’s parking lot on 25th East, then speed away.

When Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived on scene, they found a 58-year-old woman with injuries who was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A witness to the crash reported following the suspect's vehicle after it left the parking lot and drove onto 17th Street "at more than 60 miles per hour" to a residence on South Ammon Rd.

Deputies were able to contact Whiting at the residence, where Whiting admitted to driving through the parking lot, but claimed he did not know anyone was struck. Whiting provided dash camera video from his vehicle to Deputies, which showed the victim being struck by the front of the car and falling onto the hood and windshield area.

Whiting was then placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on a Felony charge of Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash.

Deputies are continuing their investigation, and no further information is available.

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Stephanie Lucas

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