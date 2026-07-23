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Latest in Idaho Falls Flock Camera dispute

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KIFI
Flock camera
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Published 10:32 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls says a local man must use "standard rules of civil procedure," rather than his public records request, to obtain documents from the City in his battle over Flock Safety Cameras.

On July 13th, the City received Brian McKellar's public records request, asking for contracts and agreements between the Idaho Falls Police Department and Flock Safety.

In a July 20th letter, the City denied that request, explaining it "appears to be a discovery request related to potential litigation as indicated by you during the City Council meeting held on July 9, 2026," and that the Idaho Public Records Act cannot be used as a discovery tool, citing Idaho Code 74-115(3).

The City says his document request must now be filed through the courts.

In a social media post, McKellar disputed that position, arguing that he has not filed a lawsuit yet, but has filed a tort claim.

City officials confirmed to Local News 8 today that the denial letter is authentic.

Local News 8 is reaching out to both McKellar and the City for further comment as this story develops.

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Stephanie Lucas

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