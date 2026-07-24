Skip to Content
News

Bandits fall in 11 innings at American Legion State Tournament

By
New
Published 10:55 PM

The Idaho Falls Bandits came up just short in an 11-inning thriller Friday at the Idaho American Legion State Tournament, falling to the Twin Falls Cowboys on a walk-off.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th, Maddox Stadelmeir lined a two-run hit into right-center field to give the Cowboys the victory.

The loss sends the Bandits to the one-loss bracket, where they'll need to win out to reach the state championship.

Earlier in the day, the Pocatello Post 4 Runnin' Rebels eliminated Idaho Prime with a 9-6 victory in the Double-A state tournament.

The Bandits and the Rebels will face each other tomorrow in an elimination game at 2 PM MT.

Article Topic Follows: News
Idaho Falls Bandits
Idaho Prime
Maddox Stadelmeir
Pocatello Post 4 Runnin' Rebels
Twin Falls Cowboys

Jump to comments ↓

Max Gershon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.