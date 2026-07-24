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Crop Duster Crashes near Ashton, sparks power outage

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Published 1:41 PM

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Residents near Fall River are experiencing a power outage after a plane crashed into a power line, sparking a small fire. The outage is contained to the Green Timber area east of Ashton.

A crop duster plane crashed into Fall River's overhead line earlier this afternoon. Crews are currently on site making repairs to the line and expect power to be restored by 2 p.m.

The plane was able to land safely in the area and the pilot is in stable condition.

Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative says the situation was resolved thanks to the quick action of Fall River Member Brett Reynolds. The small fire started by the contact crash with the power line was quickly put out thanks to Reynolds.

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Hadley Bodell

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