Distemper Outbreak in Pocatello Raccoons urges pet caution for residents

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In the spring, a raccoon from Pocatello tested positive for canine distemper. Another positive test followed, leading Idaho Fish and Game to investigate the outbreak and animal services to push vaccinations to protect domestic pets.

Distemper in Raccoons

"These numbers are kind of rare," said biologist Jon Dixon with Idaho Fish and Game. "[we've] never seen a year like this, where we've had this number of calls fro raccoons. This is definitely an outlier."

Dixon said earlier in the spring, IDFG was getting at least one call per day about raccoons in the urban areas of Pocatello and Chubbuck. When a raccoon has distemper, they may wander around throughout the day, exhibiting runny eyes and lethargic attitudes.

While the disease can't affect humans, we can transmit it, meaning its important to limit contact with wildlife. Dixon says the disease is nearly 100 percent fatal for raccoons, so if you see an ill raccoon, it's best to leave it be.

If the animal is posing a direct threat to you, your property or pets, call Idaho Fish and Game.

"Raccoons do really well in urban environments because there's a ton of food around, and if you can limit that and access to your property, the exposure level will go down for your pets," Dixon said. "Try to clean up piles of trash and don't keep pet food outside."

Idaho Fish and Game says this year was a "perfect storm" for the disease to spread quickly throughout the large raccoon population. When there is high density of a wildlife population, contact rates increase and distemper can rapidly spread. The raccoon sample sent for testing from Preston, ID did not come back positive.

"Our positives are really focused here in urban Pocatello," Dixon said. "It's very localized and that's where the calls were coming from as well."

IDFG wants to emphasize there is no threat to people when a distemper outbreak happens, as the disease only effects raccoons and other canine species.

If you find a carcass of a raccoon, fish and game recommends putting on some gloves and double-bagging it before throwing it away. They will also come take care of the raccoon for you if you give them a call.

Dixon said they aren't worried about the raccoon population being effected by the distemper outbreak, because usually an outbreak indicates overpopulation.

"We've seen so far with this disease that it will come in and reduce the population to lower densities, a more appropriate level," he said. He added the virus doesn't survive long in the heat of the summer environment, and they've already had less calls since the start of the season.

Idaho Fish and Game hasn't had any reports of distemper in foxes, wolves, skunks or other canine species.

"Don't feed them, remove attractants like food from your property, and call us if you feel concerned that you can't handle what you're seeing," Dixon said.

Protecting your pets

Distemper can spread to domestic pets like dogs, and, if unvaccinated, can be deadly. Liam Hughes, manager of Pocatello Animal Services, said dogs may present the disease by acting like they're drunk, lethargic, experiencing sudden weight loss or a decrease in appetite.

"The best prevention for this is vaccination, there's no cure for it and it's very expensive to treat and there's no guarantee of success," Hughes said. "Getting simple yearly vaccinations from your veterinarian to make sure your pet is up to date is the best."

Distemper vaccinations are available at veterinary clinics or at one of the rabies/microchip clinics offered by Pocatello Animal Services.

Raccoon populations also thrive in urban areas because of the excess of food available. Keeping trash bins closed and food trash contained is essential to keeping raccoons off your property.

"Limit the time your animals have outside that are unattended, so if you have a doggy door, close it and make sure you're monitoring your kids and pets to make sure they're not interacting with wild animals," Hughes said. He said the key tip is to avoid interacting with wild animals as it can lead quickly to a bad interaction and spread of disease.

"If you see an animal acting weird or see anything weird, definitely report it right away to be safe and keep diseases out of your yard and home," he said.