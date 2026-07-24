High turnout as EICAP distributes free diapers to local families

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of local families lined up at the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) this afternoon to get some much-needed relief for their youngest family members. The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership in Idaho Falls began distributing free diapers to local families this week.

"It's been amazing to me how many people have come out looking for help," said Brenda Jackson, EICAP Family Services Director. "We didn't anticipate this turnout."

The effort is funded by generous community donations made through the 2025 Light the World Giving Machines.

Diapers cost an average of roughly $100 per month per child nationally, which can quickly overwhelm a tight family budget.

"The cost of having a baby is just crazy," said Jackson. "There are so many things that you have to pay for—formula, diapers, and supplies. Having these diapers available helps ease the burden for households who are struggling."

Jackson noted that Eastern Idaho had one of the highest turnouts in the nation for the Giving Machine initiative, raising thousands of dollars to support local nonprofits like EICAP.

What’s Available for Families

The diapers and supplies are available to any family in need, regardless of financial circumstances. Eligible families can receive:

Diapers / Training Pants: Up to 4 packs per child (25 count per pack)

Baby Wipes: Up to 4 packs per child

Socks: 1 pack of children's socks per child

The aid is already making a difference for local parents and grandparents alike, including Army veteran Mike Jensen, who stopped by to pick up supplies for his family.

“It's helping support my daughter with her babies. My little grandbabies!" said Jensen.

EICAP plans to hold additional diaper distributions throughout the summer months while supplies last.

For more information on pickup dates, locations, or how to support the program, click HERE or follow EICAP on Facebook.