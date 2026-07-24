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Utah-based health network expanding in eastern Idaho

Intermountain Health
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Published 11:23 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Intermountain Health will be expanding its operational footprint in Southeast Idaho with an enhanced partnership through two local hospitals.

Friday, July 24th, the Utah-based non-profit health network announced plans to buy out Surgery Partners’ ownership stake in a network of healthcare facilities in Southeast Idaho, including Mountain View Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, and 60+ affiliated clinics.

Since 2023, the healthcare system has been collaboratively owned by Intermountain Health, Surgery Partners, and local physicians. Under the proposed agreement, Surgery Partners will step away, shifting full collaborative ownership to Intermountain Health and local physician partners.

Despite the ownership shift, the non-profit says patients can expect continuity in their care. Doctors, staff, and location offerings will remain unchanged.

"Providers and caregivers employed by these facilities will remain in their current employment arrangements, providing the same high-quality care that patients are used to at these facilities," states the release.

The transaction is not yet final; the deal still needs official approval from the local physician members and the governing board.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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