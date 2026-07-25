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Rain helps extinguish Rice Fire near Malta as 500-acre Gaston Fire burns near Aberdeen

U.S. Wildland Fire Service
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Published 9:43 PM

MALTA, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews and emergency responders across southeastern Idaho are actively monitoring and responding to multiple wildfires that broke out Saturday.

Here is what we know about the active blazes currently burning in the region:

The Gaston Fire (West of Aberdeen)

According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), an estimated 500-acre wildfire is currently burning roughly 13 miles northwest of Aberdeen.

Dubbed the Gaston Fire, the vegetation fire was first detected around 8:42 p.m. via satellite hotspots on NOAA’s Wildland Fire Data Portal. Details regarding ground response, containment, or potential structures threatened remain limited at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Rice Fire (Malta Area)

Further south, crews from the Raft River Fire and Ambulance Protection District are battling a blaze north of Highway 77 near Malta.

The Rice Fire was first reported on Saturday at 2:06 p.m. According to WildCAD data, the fire had grown to approximately 50 acres by 5:00 p.m. Officials with the protection district confirmed that both ground and air resources are actively deployed on the scene.

With help from localized rainfall, crews successfully knocked down the fire Saturday evening.

"With some good rain and multiple airplane drops, the fire was shut down quickly and effectively," the Raft River Fire and Ambulance Protection District shared in an update around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the Rice Fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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