Skip to Content
News

Firefighters Battle 700-Acre Gaston Fire Near Aberdeen

USWFS Idaho -Great Basin
By
Published 7:44 AM

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) — Wildland fire crews are actively battling the fast-moving Gaston Fire, which exploded to an estimated 700 acres overnight in eastern Idaho.

The fire was first detected around 8:42 p.m. Saturday via satellite hotspots on NOAA’s Wildland Fire Data Portal. It is burning approximately seven miles southwest of Coffee Point and 12 miles northwest of Aberdeen.

As of midnight, the fire remains active in high-grass and brush, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS). Firefighting efforts have been hindered by gusty winds and rugged terrain.

Firefighters from the USWFS Great Basin Unit 3 (East Idaho/Idaho Falls) are on scene alongside multiple partner agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service (Caribou-Targhee National Forest) and Aberdeen Fire Department. Both ground and overhead personnel are actively on the scene.

Fire crews currently estimate full containment by 10 p.m. Sunday. A timeline for full control of the fire remains unknown.

Wildland Fire Crews emphasize that public and firefighter safety is their top priority, urging people to stay clear of the area to allow crews room to work. Authorities also issued a strong warning against operating personal drones in the area.

"IF YOU FLY, WE CAN’T. Remember that if you fly a drone over a fire, critical operations get suspended," states the post.

Article Topic Follows: News
Aberdeen Fire Department
Aberdeen, Idaho
Caribou-Targhee National Forest
Coffee Point
Gaston Fire
NOAA's Wildland Fire Data Portal
U.S. Forest Service
U.S. Wildland Fire Service

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.