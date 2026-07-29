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Henry’s Creek Fire south of Ammon burns 100+ acres, causes evacuations and power outages

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today at 7:09 AM
Published 7:15 AM

UPDATE (7:25 AM) — New information from the Bonneville County Sheriff's office is shedding light on evacuations, saying they were not forced evacuations, but that they notified residents to be ready to leave, and some left on their own. Crews continue to work to contain the fire, with hopes of full containment by tonight (July 29th).

ORIGINAL — AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Overnight, a fire broke out at the 9900 Block of South Henry Creek Road in Ammon.

The blaze has forced the evacuation of about 15 homes from Henry's Creek Road and South Ammon Road. Power was cut off to 79 houses.

Fire officials are strongly urging people to stay away from South Ammon Road, Henry's Creek Road, and Taylor Mountain road as they continue their firefighting efforts.

As of 6:54 AM, the fire has reportedly burned 100 acres. Firefighters used additional engines, bulldozers, and heavy equipment to fight the fire. They were also assisted by local residents.

Idaho Falls Battalion Chief Rob Hall tells Local News 8 that a large cooperative effort between firefighter organizations in the area helped save the homes, and in some cases, the fire got as close as the back porch of some of those residences.

Idaho Falls Fire Department was assisted by City of Ammon, Henry's Creek Fire District, Swan Valley, Ucon, WFS, BLM, and Forest Service.

The fire broke out just before midnight, and fire officials say it was not caused by lightning - the investigation is continuing.

Firefighters hope to have the fire contained by 8:00 p.m. July 29th, and controlled by 8:00 p.m. July 30th.

Chief Hall says he is extremely grateful for the cooperation and hard work of all the fire agencies of the area for their support in dealing with this extremely dangerous situation.

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