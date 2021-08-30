Man rescued after days at Oregon sand dune

AP Idaho

REEDSPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 54-year-old man was rescued from the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area after being stranded for five days. KOIN reports the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found the stranded and injured man on the John Dellenback trail. He had fallen off a dune and had back and neck injuries. He was also dehydrated. The U.S. Coast Guard had to be called in to assist in his rescue because the area was not accessible by ATV or UTVs. The man was airlifted and taken to a hospital.