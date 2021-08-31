Search for man keeps part of Olympic National Park closed

AP Idaho

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A search of Olympic National Park for an armed and “potentially dangerous” man has kept parts of the park near Port Angeles closed since Sunday. The Seattle Times reports Deer Park Road remained closed Tuesday near the park boundary. Nearby, Hurricane Ridge Road remains closed above the Heart O’ Hills campground. As of Tuesday morning, the unidentified man had not been located, said Brian King, chief criminal deputy for the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. The man was last seen Sunday near a campground site in Deer Park. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening said the man is “known to be armed,” and added information suggests he “has been using drugs and possibly suffering mental duress.”