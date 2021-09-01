Take cover order issued at Hanford for several hours

AP Idaho

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Workers in an area at the center of the Hanford nuclear reservation were ordered to take cover for several hours. The Tri-City Herald reports the order was issued from about 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday and access to the site was restricted. The Department of Energy says no action was necessary for the public. Officials say the order was issued after two work crews at the REDOX facility in the 200 West Area noticed an unusual odor. No injuries were reported and Hanford workers who smelled the odors were encouraged to visit Hanford’s onsite medical provider with concerns. The REDOX, or Reduction-Oxidation, plant operated from 1952 through 1967 to chemically separate plutonium from irradiated uranium fuel rods.