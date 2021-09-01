WA tribal casinos get final federal OK for sports betting

AP Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — Sports betting in tribal casinos in Washington could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes. Momentum has surged to legalize sports gambling nationwide since May 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law banning such betting everywhere but Las Vegas and a handful of other places. Individual states can now chart their own course, and more than two dozen, Washington among them, have authorized some form of sports wagering.