Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

AP Idaho

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees 245 million acres in Western states, back to the nation’s capital after two years in Colorado. The land management agency has been in staffing turmoil after four years without a confirmed director. It lost nearly 300 employees to retirement or resignation when its headquarters was relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2019. The agency has broad influence in the West, managing public lands for uses ranging from fossil fuel extraction, renewable power development and grazing, to recreation and wilderness. Haaland says the agency’s current space in Grand Junction will become its western headquarters.