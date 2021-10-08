Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked

AP Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say two recent deaths in neighboring counties may be linked, and both cases are being investigated as homicides. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the Lewiston Police Department announced Thursday that there are similarities between the alleged murder of a 76-year-old Grangeville woman and a case involving a body found in a burned vehicle in Lewiston. The body of Edwina “Eddy” Devin was found inside a home on Sept. 30, and an autopsy determined she died of “homicidal violence.” The burned vehicle with a body inside was discovered in Lewiston the next day. Police say the the body has not been positively identified.