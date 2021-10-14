Police: Officers fatally shoot man after Idaho car chase

AP Idaho

McAMMON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired shots on law enforcement and led police from several agencies on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit was killed by officers in McCammon, Idaho. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were called to assist in a chase that started in Caribou County involving a small white pickup truck. Bannock County deputies were told the male driver had already fired several shots at law enforcement officers. No officers were injured. The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.