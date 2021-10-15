Idaho Lt. Gov. blames public records mess on press, lawyers

AMMON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is defending her decision to refuse to release public records about her education task force until she lost a lawsuit over the matter. She held a news conference Thursday, criticizing the Idaho Attorney General’s office and accusing several news organizations of lying in their coverage of the civil case. The Idaho Attorney General’s office and the Idaho Press Club disputed her characterizations, with the attorney general’s office noting that McGeachin hired a private attorney before the case went to court. Earlier this year a state judge ordered McGeachin to turn over the records, saying she acted in “bad faith” by denying public access.