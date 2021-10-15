Rare grizzly bear confirmed in northern Idaho forest

AP Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife managers in northern Idaho are warning people to be on the watch for grizzly bears after one was recently reported in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Idaho Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist Barb McCall Moore wrote in a prepared statement that the bear was confirmed northeast of Magee on Oct. 6. Bears are active this time of year as they try to consume enough food to prepare for winter. McCall Moore says bears can be active throughout the day and night, covering large areas of ground as they search for food. Black bears are common throughout northern Idaho but grizzlies are rarer.