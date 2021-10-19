Idaho health officials say COVID case numbers are flattening

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s COVID-19 case numbers are so high that the state is still worse off than when it first entered crisis standards of care, but public health officials say some hope is on the horizon. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday the number of new COVID-19 cases is flattening out — marking the first time since July that the state is heading in a better direction. Idaho entered crisis standards of care last month, allowing hospitals to ration health care to deal with an overwhelming influx of COVID-19 patients. Idaho remains in crisis standards, but Jeppesen says the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is dropping.