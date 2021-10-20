Idaho sends out $169M in one-time income tax rebates

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho official says 645,000 income tax rebates totaling $169 million have been sent out so far this year. Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams told lawmakers on a finance committee on Wednesday that the average rebate has been $248. The rebates are part of tax relief legislation passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little earlier this year. The one-time rebates are going to 2020 personal income tax filers for taxes paid in 2019. The minimum amount is $50 for each taxpayer and dependent or 9% of income taxes paid. Adams says one person sent their rebate back.