Bergen, Brown help Montana cruise past Idaho 34-14

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Junior Bergen had a pair of touchdown runs to help Montana beat Idaho 34-14. Bergen’s 10-yard touchdown run tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter, and his 19-yarder capped the scoring for Montana (5-2, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) with 11:05 remaining. Bergen finished with 18 carries for 77 yards. The Grizzlies’ Kris Brown threw for 256 yards that included a 6-yard TD pass to Cole Grossman in the second quarter. Brown added a 3-yard TD run in the third. Gevani McCoy threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Idaho (2-5, 1-3). The Vandals took an early lead on Aundre Carter’s 2-yard touchdown run.