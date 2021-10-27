Portland, Oregon, school board shut down amid vaccine debate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland, Oregon, school board ended an in-person meeting amid controversy over a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children 12 and older after unmasked protesters showed up and refused to don a face covering. The board that oversees Oregon’s largest school district resumed its meeting with online streaming Tuesday after protesters refused to comply with requests from security guards to put on masks. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that some of the protesters were not from Portland but traveled from elsewhere in Oregon and Washington state. The board is set to vote on the mandate on Nov. 2.