Police, public safety flashpoints in Seattle mayoral debate

By CHRIS GRYGIEL

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Policing and public safety dominated the last televised debate between the two people vying to be Seattle’s next mayor. Lorena González and Bruce Harrell differed Thursday night over police staffing, with Harrell criticizing his opponent for supporting the defunding moment following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. González, the City Council president, countered by saying the Seattle Police Department needs to be overhauled. The department is under federal supervision after the U.S. Justice Department found a pattern of excessive force and evidence of biased policing. Tuesday’s Seattle mayoral election will be closely watched nationally. Seattle is one of the municipalities where the debate over police funding is a key issue.