Idaho redistricting commission releases legislative map

By KEITH RIDLER
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A six-person commission redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts from which voters will select the state’s 105 lawmakers over the next 10 years has released a new map for public comment. The bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment released the map late Thursday. The commission is meeting again on Nov. 3 to consider those public comments and possibly make changes. The commission is redrawing the districts based on 2020 census numbers. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Commissioners have to examine where that growth occurred and create districts roughly equal in population of about 52,000. 

