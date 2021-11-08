Cubs of Wyoming food-raising grizzly trapped, collared

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming have put tracking collars on two of four cubs belonging to a well-known grizzly bear that has been raiding human sources of food. Lately Grizzly No. 399 and her current litter of cubs have run into trouble getting into garbage, apiaries and animal feed in the Jackson area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies on Saturday put tracking collars on two of No. 399′s yearling cubs. They trapped three of the four cubs and released one of the three without a collar. Wildlife officials say the collars should help them address future problems involving the bears.