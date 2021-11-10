COVID trends level in WA, concern about other viruses

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say there’s growing concern more patients are becoming sick with respiratory viruses other than COVID-19 now that colder weather is nearing. The Seattle Times reports the state recorded a seven-day coronavirus case rate of 174.2 infections per 100,000 Washingtonians as of the last week of October, the most recent complete data. The rate was down from about 200 cases per 100,000 in mid-October. This year, in addition to COVID, authorities say they are concerned about the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which causes cold-like symptoms.