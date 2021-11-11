Officials destroy $3 million worth of pot on WA farms

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — About 13,000 pounds of marijuana valued at around $3 million was destroyed this week outside of three adjoining Touchet, Washington, cannabis farms accused of growing more than allowed by state law. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Evergreen Nirvana, Black Diamond Cannabis and Green Volcano were each notified recently by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board that they were growing significantly more than their allotted space. But owners of the farms argue they are being suddenly and unfairly penalized by regulators in response to complaints made by competitors in the legal cannabis industry. State officials say the farms are not complying with state regulations.